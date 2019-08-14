At least 4 Philly officers shot, massive police presence in Nicetown

PHILADELPHIA (NBC) — At least four Philadelphia police officers were shot in the city’s Nicetown section Wednesday afternoon, officials said, prompting a massive response to the North Philadelphia neighborhood.

Frantic calls from responding officers came in around 4:30 p.m., according to audio obtained via Broadcastify.

“Officer calls for everything you got. SWAT, long gun,” a law enforcement officer can be heard saying on the audio. “I got an officer shot.”

SkyForce10 remains over the scene as an unidentified gunman continues to fire at dozens of police officers nearly 30 minutes after officers descended on the corner of 15th and Butler streets.

Click here for more information from NBC Philadelphia.