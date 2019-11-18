Four dead following shooting at California backyard party

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019

Fresno police say 10 people were shot at a backyard party and four of them died.

UPDATE: Nov. 18, 2019 12:12 A.M.

At least four people have died in a shooting in Fresno Califonia as reported to Associated Press by Fresno Police Department.

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police say at least nine people were shot at a party in Fresno in what appears to be a “mass casualty shooting,” local media report.

Fresno police Lt. Bill Dooley says the shooting took place about 6 p.m. Sunday on the city’s southeast side.

Dooley says there was a party in the backyard of a home to watch a football game when the shooting suspects sneaked in and fired into the crowd.

Dooley tells the Fresno Bee and the KSEE/KGPE TV stations that at least nine people were shot, with several people being found dead in the backyard.

There’s not an exact number on the people who died.

The TV stations report that others were taken to Community Regional Medical Center in critical condition, and some are in critical but stable condition