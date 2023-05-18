WICHITA COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — At least one person is dead following a wreck on U.S. 287 near Iowa Park.

The crash happened Thursday night, May 18, 2023 just after 9 p.m. around westbound U.S. 287 and the Harmony Road exit.

Texas D.P.S., Iowa Park police officers, and deputies with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Little information is known about the number of victims or their ages, but D.P.S. Sergeant Marc Couch did confirm the wreck involved a car and a truck tractor towing a semi-trailer.

This is the third fatal wreck on U.S. 287 in less than a week. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.