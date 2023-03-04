WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police investigated the scene of a fatality accident Friday night.

According to police, at 10:47 p.m., the Wichita Falls Fire Department and WFPD officers responded to a single vehicle pin-in accident on Henry S. Grace Freeway at the Highway 79 overpass to U.S. 287. Officers on-scene said a van was traveling north on Henry S. Grace when it ran off the road, crashed into the overpass and caught fire.

It is unknown how many people were in the van, but at least one person was confirmed deceased. Traffic was diverted from the area while police investigated the scene.

So far, police have not identified the victim. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.