WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Christmas came early for the Wichita Falls Salvation Army, with Atmos presenting a $10,000 check. The purpose: to help those in need with paying their energy bill this winter.

Atmos Energy presented the local Salvation Army with a check, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023. The funds will be used to help people struggling to pay for heat during the winter months. Photo credit: KFDX/KJTL

According to Major Joe Burton from the Salvation Army, each year, local families struggle to pay their utility bills and often suffer during the cold winter months. Burton said this will help families and individuals during their trying times.

“We are grateful, so grateful. And the community should be grateful for Atmos Energy, who’s allowing the salvation army to help folks with their Atmos Energy bills for something that’s come up maybe unexpected in their home, especially during the holidays.”

Burton said the donated funds will be available January 1. If you are in need of assistants with your gas bill, you can find more information on the Salvation Army’s website.