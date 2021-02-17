Atmos Energy officials remind customers to continue conserving energy

DALLAS (KFDX/KJTL) — As demand for energy remains at unprecedented levels due to historically cold temperatures, suppliers continue to experience challenges with supply and delivery that limit the amount of natural gas Atmos Energy can deliver to its customers.

Even as the weather warms and producers are working to bring on more supplies, it remains important that all residents and businesses continue to be vigilant in their conservation efforts.

These natural gas supply constraints may lead to service outages for some Atmos Energy customers.

If service is interrupted, restoration may take an extended period of time.

Once the supply is restored, Atmos Energy technicians will need to visit each home to safely restore gas service.

Atmos Energy urges all residents and businesses to continue to conserve energy to help maintain service for our most critical human needs customers.

Everyone can continue to help by lowering the thermostat to 68 degrees or less, setting the water heater temperature to 120 degrees, and more: atmosenergy.com/weathersafety

Furthermore, those who experience an electrical outage may turn off the furnace. One of the easiest ways may be to turn it off at the thermostat.

Then, after the power comes back on, wait 10 to 15 minutes before restarting the furnace.

This may help the natural gas system adjust to a sudden increase in usage.