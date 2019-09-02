ATM’s 50th anniversary

(KFDX/KJTL) — Today marks the 50th anniversary of the ATM.

The automated teller machine first made its debut at a chemical bank branch on long island on Sept. 2, 1969

Since then, the ATM has made it more convenient for consumers to conduct banking transactions anytime, 24/7.

It’s estimated that there are more than 3.5 million ATM’s around the globe. That’s roughly about one ATM per 3,000 people worldwide.

However, with the increase in mobile payment systems, the use of ATM’s is steadily declining.