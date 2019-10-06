Austrian police: Man kills 5 in Alpine resort of Kitzbuehel

News
Posted: / Updated:

A police car is parked in front of a house in Kitzbuehl, Austria, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. Austrian police say a 25-year-old man’s in custody after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, her family, and her new boyfriend in the Alpine resort town of Kitzbuehel. The 25-year-old turned himself to police in the town east of Innsbruck and admitted to the five slayings early Sunday morning, Austrian news agency APA reported. (AP Photo/Kerstin Joensson)

BERLIN (AP) — A 25-year-old man turned himself in to Austrian police Sunday after allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend, her family and her new boyfriend in the Alpine resort town of Kitzbuehel.

The Austrian news agency APA reported that the 25-year-old suspect, whose name hasn’t been released, admitted to the five slayings after turning himself in to police in the town east of Innsbruck, best known for hosting a famous downhill ski race.

Austria’s Kurier newspaper said the suspect had broken up with his girlfriend two months ago. He had bumped into her and her new boyfriend while out late Saturday night or early Sunday and had gotten into an argument.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, he showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s family home. After her father opened the door, the suspect’s ex-girlfriend joined him and exchanged words with the suspect before he left.

The suspect then went home, retrieved his brother’s pistol and returned, according to police.

Police allege he shot the father as he opened the door, then shot his ex-girlfriend’s 25-year-old brother in his bedroom.After killing her mother, he found the door to his ex-girlfriend’s separate apartment, attached to the single-family home, locked.

He then went outside and climbed over a balcony into his ex-girlfriend’s room and killed the 19-year-old and her 24-year-old boyfriend, police said.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Officers build bond after taking bullets for their communities

Thumbnail for the video titled "Officers build bond after taking bullets for their communities"

Fellow fuel haulers host benefit ride for family of man killed Windthorst tanker fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Fellow fuel haulers host benefit ride for family of man killed Windthorst tanker fire"

Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton woman hospitalized following Saturday morning shooting"

Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday"

National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food

Thumbnail for the video titled "National Farm to School month prompts kids to get in touch with homegrown food"

Cubs Scouts lend a helping hand for elderly neighbor

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cubs Scouts lend a helping hand for elderly neighbor"

Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lawton PD investigates second shooting incident Saturday"

What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: App of the Day—MadeFire Comics"

Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local children's book features Wichita Falls landmarks"

Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texomans ready to Race for the Cure Saturday"

Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Folks file into Bridwell Ag Center for three-day horse expo"

Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation underway after Marine reserve vet dies from injuries sustained at Rednecks with Paychecks"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News