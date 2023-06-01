CLAY COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — Texas Department of Public Safety investigators worked the scene of a fatality accident involving two bicyclists and a truck Thursday afternoon in Clay County.

According to DPS Sgt. Marc Couch, it happened at around 1:30 p.m., on F.M 2398 near Bachman Road. Couch said he can only confirm one fatality but said two bicyclists were hit by the truck.

A social media post from the Jolly Volunteer Fire Department states they along with dean and Petrolia Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the accident.

One of the victims was flown by Air Evac to the hospital, according to the social media post. Couch said the occupants inside the truck were not harmed. Stick with Texoma’s Homepage for the latest information.