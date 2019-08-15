Autumn is coming, so of course Pumpkin Spice Spam is, too

(NBC News) — The pumpkin spice phenomenon died Wednesday at age 16. The cause of death was the existence of Pumpkin Spice Spam.

A publicist for Hormel Foods Corp. confirmed to NBC News on Wednesday that the company will begin selling a limited edition run of Pumpkin Spice Spam online at walmart.com and spam.com on September 23.

Hormel first broached the idea two years ago in a hoax Facebook post. But this time, Hormel swears the product is real.

“True to the brand’s roots, SPAM® Pumpkin Spice combines deliciousness with creativity, allowing the latest variety to be incorporated into a number of dishes, from on-trend brunch recipes to an easy, pick me-up snack,” it said in an emailed statement.

Pumpkin Spice Spam piggybacks on the autumn tradition of brands’ dumping pumpkin spices into everything but actual pumpkins, which was ignited when Starbucks introduced its Pumpkin Spice Latte in 2003.

The autumnal Spam could be a main dish protein option if you’re inclined to build a complete pumpkin spice Sunday brunch. Serve it with pumpkin spice cream cheese on pumpkin spice English muffins, with a dish of pumpkin spice yogurt and a cup of pumpkin spice tea. Then cap it off with a shot of pumpkin spice vodka, pumpkin spice rum or pumpkin spice gin.

After all that, you’ll need a Pumpkin Spice Latte.