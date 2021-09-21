Autumnal equinox: The reason for the season!

HOUSTON, Texas (KIAH) The official first day if Fall starts tomorrow! Right on cue, our first noteworthy cold front of the season will be arriving later today to set the scene for crisp clear mornings for the rest of the week. Perfect for sipping those pumpkin spice lattes while wrapped in your favorite flannel.

Why is September 22nd the start of Autumn?

The tilt of the earth is the reason for the season. Tomorrow the sun’s rays will be vertical at the equator. The word “equinox” quite literally means equal nights in Latin. The northern and southern hemispheres will experience equal amounts of daylight and darkness tomorrow starting at 3:20 pm.

As we continue into the fall season the tilt of the earth will increase. The northern hemisphere will tilt away from the sun, sending the sun’s most direct rays towards the southern hemisphere. This brings us less daylight in Texas meaning less “heating time” and cooler temps.