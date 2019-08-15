Back-to-school basics: Vision tests

News

by: Haley Hernandez

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON (KPRC) — Optometrists say now is the perfect time of year to test your child’s vision. Eye strain can lead to headaches, poor grades and can even look like behavior problems, so it’s best to know if your child needs glasses before they head back to school.

After age 4, 20/40 vision or worse is considered abnormal and then you need to see a specialist.

Dr. Shawn Kavoussi from Berkeley Eye Center says kids older than 5 should have at least 20/30 vision.

However, no matter the child’s reading level, doctors can detect the sharpness of their vision.

“At age 3, before the child is reading, you can use graded symbols to gauge how small they can look at a certain object,” Kavoussi says.

Read more here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It
Clear the Shelters

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Latest News

More Local News