Backdoor Theatre Presents: Frankenstein

*Warning: This show does contain themes of violence and sexual assault.*

Slowly I learnt the ways of humans: how to ruin, how to hate, how to debase, how to humiliate. And at the feet of my master I learnt the highest of human skills, the skill no other creature owns: I finally learnt how to lie.

Childlike in his innocence but grotesque in form, Frankenstein’s bewildered creature is cast out into a hostile universe by his horror-struck maker. Meeting with cruelty wherever he goes, the friendless Creature, increasingly desperate and vengeful, determines to track down his creator and strike a terrifying deal.

Urgent concerns of scientific responsibility, parental neglect, cognitive development and the nature of good and evil are embedded within this thrilling and deeply disturbing classic Gothic tale.

Cast

VICTOR FRANKENSTEIN…………………ERIK TEMBLADOR

THE CREATURE…………………BEAU DAMERON

GRETEL…………………SARAH DEAL

GUSTAV…………………PORTER LANCE

KLAUS…………………SEIGEN WALKER

DeLACEY…………………JON KRUEGER

FELIX DeLACEY…………………COLLIN McDONALD

AGATHA DeLACEY…………………ALEXIS GOODMAN

THE FEMALE CREATURE…………………GAYA KHMOYAN

ELIZABETH LaVENZA…………………SIERRA OTTO

CLARICE…………………TRACI ROBERTS

WILLIAM FRANKENSTEIN…………………NATHAN MYERS

MONSIEUR FRANKENSTEIN…………………DAVID CERRETA

EWAN…………………JONATHAN HARTMAN

RAB…………………ALEX DUKE

TOWNSPERSON…………………TRINITY KRONLEIN

TOWNSPERSON…………………EDDIE STEWART

Performance Dates and Times:

October 11th at 7:30 pm

October 12th at 7:30 pm

October 17th at 7:30 pm

October 18th at 7:30 pm

October 19th at 7:30 pm

October 24th at 7:30 pm

October 25th at 7:30 pm

October 26th at 7:30 pm

