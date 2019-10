INDIANA (NBC News) — An Indiana mother who alerted authorities that her teenage son was headed to a middle school with a gun last year before he opened fire and then died by suicide was arrested Tuesday for neglect of a dependent and other charges, according to police.

Mary York, 43, was charged Friday with five counts of felony neglect of a dependent, one count of felony dangerous control of a child and one misdemeanor count of criminal recklessness, according to a statement from Indiana State Police.