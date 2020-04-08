Breaking News
Balcony bash: Ohio apartment residents get loud

  Residents of a Kettering, Ohio high-rise took to their balconies over the weekend to blow off a little social distancing steam.

Barry Schlaile, a resident of the Carillon House, organized the noise-making bash.

“We’ve got a lot of balconies and it’s just a way for people to come out and wave at each other and make a joyful noise,” Schlaile said. “Encourage people. Tell people we’re alive. 
Cheer-on the essential workers that are helping us all stay alive and just make some noise. And maybe scare away some demons or just have some primal scream therapy.”

Neighbors made noise with horns, bells and pans. It was both a chance to re-connect and salute the essential service workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Even neighbors surrounding the apartment complex came outside to join in the festive atmosphere.

