Convicted bank conspirator indicted on local charges

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A 40-year-old man arrested in June after shots were fired on McNiel Ave. has been indicted on three charges.

James Edward Geske is charged with two counts of deadly conduct and one charge of unlawful possession of a firearm.

The unlawful possession charge came because the district attorney says Geske was convicted in 2007 with conspiracy to commit bank robberies in Hamilton.

On June 3, just after 1 a.m. police responded to a shots fired call at a home in the 4400 block of McNeil.

According to a woman, her estranged husband showed up at her house after sending her a picture of him holding a gun. She said he became upset when he saw another vehicle parked at her house.

The woman said she and a man inside the house heard five gunshots outside.

When police arrived they found three 32 caliber shell casings outside.

About five hours later, officers went to the home of James Geske and reported finding a 32 caliber gun hidden between under a mattress.

Geske’s federal bank robbery conspiracy conviction came after a federal undercover sting operation in 2006.

Undercover agents posing as weapons dealers met with Geske and two other conspirators and Geske told them he would trade meth for C-4 explosives and automatic guns for a plan to rob three Hamilton banks.

They say Geske took them on surveillance to the sheriff’s office where he said explosives would be used to blow up the sheriff’s vehicles to disable them and create a diversion while the banks were robbed.

The conspirators also requested pistols with silencers.

After explosives and a machine gun were delivered to Geske in a hotel room in Arlington, the three suspects were arrested.

Geske was sentenced in 2007 to about 11 years prison.