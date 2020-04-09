1  of  3
Breaking News
Wichita Co. officials confirm two new COVID-19 cases, total up to 50 Howmet announces layoffs, temporary closure Two new COVID-19 case confirmed in Comanche Co., total up to 44
1  of  17
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls 97th District Court Jury Trials CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Region 9 Adult Education and Literacy Southside Youth Senter THE Kitchen - 2020 Volunteer Appreciation Dinner The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Bar owner pulls $3,700 off walls to give to unemployed staff

News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Desperate times called for desperate measures for a Georgia bar owner struggling to pay her employees.

For years, customers at the Sand Bar on Tybee Island have been stapling dollar bills on the walls and ceilings.

But now that business has dried up, owner Jennifer Knox has run into trouble paying her staff.

Knox recently decided to take down the bills one-by-one and give the cash to employees.

It took more than three days to remove all the money.

But in the end, Knox retrieved more than $3,700.

Some customers later donated extra money for the cause.

Bartenders and musicians who worked at the bar ended up receiving about $600 each.

LATEST CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News