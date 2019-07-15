Breaking News
Barry’s rains push inland

Truck in flood water of Hurricane Barry

BATON ROUGE (NBC News) – The remnants of Hurricane Barry continues to dump rain on Louisiana and a wide swath of the Southeast.

Up to six inches of rain possible in some areas.

In Baton Rouge, roads are flooded and creeks are overflowing.

“The forecast has rain again all the way up the lower Mississippi Valley, and that rain will get into the valley and come back down to Louisiana, so we want to make sure that we watch the water levels,” acting FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor said.

The coast of Louisiana felt Barry’s full force over the weekend when storm surge engulfed some neighborhoods.

Crews are now working to restore power to the tens of thousands left in the dark.

