WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Baylor University has announced the second-highest fundraising year in its history, with more than $179 million given by alumni, parents and friends during the 2023 fiscal year.

The university says this achievement came during the penultimate year of fundraising for Baylor’s comprehensive philanthropic Give Light campaign. This campaign has seen more than $1.37 billion given to support the Baylor’s endowment, capital priorities and current funds. Since the start of the Give Light campaign, 94,389 donors have contributed to Baylor’s capital, endowment and current use priorities.

Baylor says that some of the significant milestones achieved in the fiscal year (FY23) include the Hankamer School of Business, the Louise Herrington School of Nursing and the Baylor School of Education surpassing their initial fundraising goals set in the earliest stages of the Give Light campaign.

The following numbers help to underscore the support and generosity of the Baylor Family in FY23:

24,242 alumni, parents, friends and others gave to Baylor University from June 2022 – May 2023

15.85 percent alumni participation, indicating the percentage of Baylor’s undergraduate alumni who gave to the University during the fiscal year

Baylor donors increasing their support through corporate and other matching gift programs, capitalizing on the generosity multipliers to provide an additional $80,000 from such programs over FY22 fundraising totals

More than $543,000 raised through event attendance, supporting everything from Baylor Athletics to scholarships

$15.8 million raised through the Baylor Bear Foundation in support of scholarships for more than 500 student-athletes within Baylor Athletics

Baylor says its endowment continues to grow. Endowed funds represent a significant area of support for the university, as gifts from donors are invested within Baylor’s endowment portfolio. Those investment returns are used to fund areas of need designated by the donors.

The following numbers illustrate the impact of the Baylor Family in FY23:

endowed scholarships established, bringing the total number of scholarships established during Give Light campaign to 792 69 non-scholarship endowed funds created, growing the number of endowed funds created during the campaign to 269 – providing enduring support for research, faculty resourcing and academic programming, among other support.

Through the Illuminate Chair Matching Program, four endowed chairs were created to support key initiatives during FY23:

The Luther Sweet Endowed Chair in Disabilities within the Baylor School of Education

The Fuller Family Endowed Chair for Social Justice within the Diana R. Garland School of Social Work

The Russell H. Dilday Chair of Baptist Life and Leadership within George W. Truett Theological Seminary

The Louise Herrington Endowed Chair in Mental Health within the Louise Herrington School of Nursing

An additional endowed chair within the College of Arts & Sciences also was created as part of a deferred gift commitment.

Baylor says that it also received significant leadership gifts during the fiscal year for capital priorities made to the Give Light Capital Fund. The fund supports such key capital projects as the Mark and Paula Hurd Welcome Center, which will open this fall, the Paul and Alejandra Foster Pavilion, slated to open in early 2024, the Fudge Football Development Center and the Honors Residential College renovation and enhancement.

For more information, or to support Give Light, you can visit the Give Light website.