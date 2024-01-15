WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — You can learn a lot from someone older, and that has been proven in mentorship programs just like Big Brothers Big Sisters.

January is National Mentoring Month, and a newer program with BBBS of Wichita County proves someone is never too old to pass along generations of wisdom to someone ready to listen.

Inside Elison Assisted Living of Lake Wellington in Wichita Falls, a special friendship is forming as a competitive game of UNO is dealt out again.

“Ugh, you beat me again,” Julie Wicker said to her BBBS little brother Zayden Wright. “Yes!” He exclaimed in reply.

That friendship is forming between two people with not only years separating them but generations.

Zayden, 9, is all smiles when he gets to see his big sister Julie, 55.

“I’m good at this game, I told you I’m good at this game,” Zayden told Julie as he placed down another UNO card.

The two are matched through Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County’s Generations Mentoring Program.

“You’re my friend,” Zayden said. Julie replied, “You’re my friend.”

Zayden gets to go to Elison and see Julie twice a month.

“[We] play games, read books and eat snacks,” Zayden said. “I wanna stay here because I want her to stay with me.”

Julie said she feels the same about her time with Zayden.

“It’s exciting for me, too, since I’m retired and I’m not able to really get out,” Julie said. “It’s nice that they can bring the kids in here, and I’ve got somebody I can mentor and talk to and provide positive reinforcement for.”

Four decades separate the two, but that’s four decades of knowledge Julie gets to share with Zayden.

She encourages other residents and community members alike to share some of their advice with a little, too.

“Let them know that anything is possible,” Julie said. “I’ve talked to Zayden about that: He can do anything as long as he puts his mind to it.”

Zayden has an extra person cheering him on.

“I’m so excited,” Zayden said when asked how he feels about coming to see Julie. He said he wants to hug her when he sees her “because I love her.”

Even though they have to say goodbye at the end of the day, Zayden knows he’ll see Julie again, inside the Elison Assisted Living facility.

“I love her, and I will see her again,” Zayden said.

When that happens, Julie will be ready to play more games and share more wisdom that Zayden can pass down to other generations, himself.

The Generations Program matches meet twice a month.

Big Brothers Big Sisters will bring the littles to Elison Assisted Living of Lake Wellington to meet with their bigs.

Click here for more information to sign up to be a big or little with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Wichita County.