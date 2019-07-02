Beacon Lighthouse unveils new mural

WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) The Beacon Lighthouse for the Blind on 7th Street has a new colorful addition to its building.

Tuesday morning the fourth Eastside mural was unveiled.

This is the final mural being commissioned by the Wichita Falls Alliance for Arts and Culture.

The mural is named “In Motion” and was painted by Brea’n Thompson who said the employees were her inspiration.

“The first box contains Lisa and her guide dog Nordich. She works in accounting here,” Thompson said. “And then I did the last box, another employee, Claire, she’s a receptionist here so she’s the first person people here, she’s the first person people see and so I really wanted to put them both on this wall.

