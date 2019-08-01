Beautify Our Bowie works to improve Meyer Park

Bowie residents are coming together to put more smiles on the faces of park- goers.

BOWIE (KFDX/KJTL) — Several Bowie residents are working together to improve parts of the city through paint projects and clean- up efforts.

“Beautify our Bowie” or “BOB” is made up of volunteers with jobs and they work on beautifying Bowie during their spare time.

“Working together for a common good will always bring a community together and that’s really what this is about,” Beautify Our Bowie organizer Dillon Steen said.

The organization’s largest project is Meyer Park.

“The most exciting thing I can think of, especially since becoming Mayor, is a volunteer group that will come to me and say we want to help our city, we want to add to it, we want to be good stewards of our community,” Bowie Mayor Gaylynn Burris said.

The folks in the group are restoring six park benches, 12 tables, swing-sets and the pavilion.

“A lot of times when you’re tired out here and you know you’re sweating, but somebody walks through the park and says hey you know we really appreciate what you guys are doing, that’s just as much help as anything cause that gets us re-energized,” Steen said.

Steen offered for businesses, organizations and families to take on a small part of the overall project.

“I reached out on social media and said hey citizens of bowie, who wants to claim a bench, who wants to claim a table at Meyer Park,” Steen said.

“He finally had to tell people, I’m sorry I don’t have anything else for you to paint,” Burris said.

Steen calls it a labor of love. He helped bring color to Meyer Park, color with a meaning behind it.

“Green represents the military and the blue represents the police,” Steen said.

Lavender for medical personnel, and red representing firefighters, but Steen’s favorite part, the smile theme which he hopes brings joy to each and every park visitor.

Saturday, the organization is inviting anyone to come out and celebrate the park’s new look from 10 a.m.—2 p.m.

For more information on Beautify Our Bowie, click here.