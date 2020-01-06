Bed bugs released in Pennsylvania Walmart

Breaking News
ERIE CO., Penn. (WICU/NBC News) — Shoppers are bugging out after someone released bed bugs inside a men’s dressing room at a Pennsylvania Walmart.

It happened last Thursday in Erie County. 

Police say a manager at the store found a closed pill bottle with live bugs crawling inside.

The next day bed bugs were found crawling inside the men’s dressing room.

Another closed pill bottle that contained several dead bugs was also found on the floor of the men’s department.

A spokesperson with Walmart said the affected area has been blocked off and that a third-party pest management service has visited the store. 

