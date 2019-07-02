Beeping baseball gives blind a chance to take the field

News

by: Amy Moreno

Posted: / Updated:


PUYALLUP, Wash. (KING) A special baseball field in Puyallup, Washington is helping the blind play America’s favorite past time.

“Beep ball,” or baseball for the blind, features a beeping ball, bases that make noise and a pitcher who lets players know when to swing.

Last week, the Puyallup Elks Club unveiled a beep baseball field behind its lodge. The group transformed a rundown tennis court into the field, and built a special fence that protects the players from getting hit by a ball while they’re waiting to bat. The field has an even ground and is covered in grass. There’s also no dirt so runners don’t have to worry about getting injured.

The land; the work; the fence; the bleachers; the grass, and pretty much everything else for the field, was all donated.

