Beirut bride photo session blast

Beirut (NBC) — Another incredible, almost surreal moment captured during the deadly explosions that rocked the port in central Beirut Tuesday.

A woman posing for her bridal photos outside just as the blasts tore through the city.

Dr. Israa Seblani was posing with a photographer and videographer in a town square close to the wedding venue, Le Gray Hotel, in downtown Beirut.

As the camera moves around her to showcase her veil, dress, and bouquet, the square explodes around her, smoke, dust, debris fly everywhere.

The photographer continues to shoot, first, going across the street before spinning back around to see the bride being whisked away to safety indoors.

Officials said the toll was expected to rise after Tuesday’s blast at port warehouses that stored highly explosive material.

The blast was the most powerful ever to rip through Beirut, a city still scarred by civil war three decades ago and reeling from the economic meltdown and a surge in the coronavirus infections.

There are over 100 people dead at least 4, 000 injured numbers are sure to grow as search and recovery efforts continue.