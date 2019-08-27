Belinda house fire victims receive help from Red Cross and community

Wichita Falls (KFDX KJTL)—”Our house is ruined but our lives are spared.” Ruby Wood said.

After the wood family’s home caught fire Monday they said they’re thankful they were able to escape without anyone getting hurt.



Family members said the fire started just outside a back room.

“We had a washer and dryer outside and some other stuff and it started blazing there and there was so much blaze that you couldn’t go in there at all.” Nancy Wood said.

The American Red Cross reached out to the family and are helping in their time of need.

“If they need a place to stay we will give them financial aid for that and we will also give them money for personal items or if they need some clothes and on the other hand give them referrals to other agencies as well,” disaster program manager Linda Stevenson said.

Michelle Panis the grandaughter of Ruby who lives in Austin has created a Facebook fundraiser page, and she said the family needs all the help they can get.

“Right now money and gift cards are most useful because they need to get their immediate necessities right now they are at a hotel until they can find a house big enough for them to rent,” Michelle Panis said.

And while the family begins to rebuild what they lost, they remain thankful they can do it all together

To donate to the Woods family rebuild effort click here.