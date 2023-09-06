HENRIETTA, TX (KFDX/KJTL)— A Texoma family was uncertain about their two-year-old girl’s future two years ago.

On July 21, 2021, three-year-old Kennedy Elenburg was diagnosed with leukemia. The cancer Elenburg suffered from was B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, which gave Kennedy a 90% 5-year survival rate if treatment was successful. According to Clay County Judge Mike Campbell, Elenburg’s journey has not been pretty, as she experienced spinal taps, bone marrow biopsies, transfusions, needles, hair loss, and nausea.

Henrietta, Clay County, and Texoma banded together during Elenburg’s time of need. According to Judge Campbell, friends, family, and local businesses like Vitality Cheer conducted fundraisers and collected donations. Amy Coleman hosted the 9th Annual Roping for Cause fundraiser to help Kennedy. The Wichita Falls Elks Lodge helped pay for lodging during Kennedy’s hospital stays. Kennedy’s mother’s employer ensured she could take time off.

And now, after two years of treatment, Kennedy has reached remission.

To celebrate, the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Constable, Volunteer Fire Departments, and community will escort Kennedy back from the Henrietta city limits to the courthouse square to ring the bell in Henrietta.

Ringing the bell will signal the end of active treatment for Elenburg, but she still has 10 years of testing to ensure the cancer doesn’t return.

The Henrietta community is asking people to come out Monday, September 25, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. to the Clay County Courthouse Square for Kennedy’s Leukemia Bell Ringing Celebration.