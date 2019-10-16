Bellevue ISD residents to vote on $4.5 million school bond

BELLEVUE (KFDX/KJTL) — Folks in the Bellevue ISD will soon be making a decision that will impact the future of the district.

After 15 Bellevue ISD community members, parents, and teachers examined the facilities and studied facility data, they developed a plan that was unanimously approved by the board in August.

“We found places that were in need of repair,” committee member Margo Grunseich said. “The biggest thing that I noticed was the science lab. To me, it’s not adequate to prepare the kids either for higher education, in the job market in technology.”

Now the school district is calling on the voters to approve a $4.5 million bond. The first bond to be voted on since 1983 to improve multiple areas, including safety.

“Safer check-in area. A front office where we will have a double check-in for students or staff or anybody who might be visiting,” Bellevue ISD Superintendent Michael Qualls said. “Where they check-in and have a safer secure check-in. Renovating our locker rooms, renovating a special ed room with a life skills area.”

Qualls said it was important to get the community’s opinion.

“The board wanted to make sure as we started our journey of a bond election to form a committee that gave input from our community to make the decision rather than the school district just coming up with a bond package,” Qualls said.

Grunseich said they are thankful for a school district that takes this so serious.

“I think they’re forward-thinking,” Grunseich said. “They are looking toward the future as far as improvement with the facilities and such so that our kids can be productive citizens and they can go on and fulfill the dreams that they have for themselves.”

If the bond is passed, Qualls and Grunseich hope those in the district will have something they can be proud of.

Early voting starts next Monday before the bond election on Nov. 5, 2019.