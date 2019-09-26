Bellevue VFD annual fish fry

Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department Annual Fish Fry

This is our fire department’s only fundraiser.

We will be serving fish, fries, slaw, beans, hushpuppies, and dessert.

The money donated is used for the upkeep on our equipment, training for our firefighters and upkeep on our Firehall.

We will also be having a car show during this event.

DATE: Saturday, September 28, 2019
PLACE: Bellevue Community Center/Firehall 509 Franklin Bellevue TX
TIME: 5 p.m.
COST: $10.00
We will also have a dessert auction and a raffle of camping equipment.

