(KFDX/KJTL) — Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s is out with a new flavor.

It highlights what the company calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system.

“Justice Remix’d” is described as cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with gobs of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies.

A portion of proceeds will support the advancement project national office, a multi-racial civil rights group.