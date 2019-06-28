Benefit for WF woman seriously injured in accident set for Saturday

A benefit for a Wichita Falls woman seriously injured in an accident in March will take place at Sticks Place Saturday.

Sommer Walsh, 35, suffered injuries and lost her left arm and has had multiple surgeries and grafts, with medical bills mounting each week.

The one car accident happened March 16 on I-44 in Comanche County.

When the Jeep Cherokee she and three others were in went off the roadway and flipped.

She was flown to OU Medical Center for initial treatment.

The benefit begins at 10:30 a.m. with a motorcycle ride and there will live music beginning at 1:30 p.m., dinner plates, an auction and more at Stick’s Place until 6 p.m. T-shirts will also be on sale for $15.