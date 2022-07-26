AUSTIN (KXAN) — Rankings from U.S. News are out on the best hospitals in Texas. Three Austin hospitals made the top 26.

The top hospital in the state is Houston Methodist Hospital, but St. David’s Medical Center in central Austin came in at No. 8.

United Regional Health Care System did not rank on this list but was highly ranked in five conditions and procedures. You can view the full ranking of United Regional and Kell West on the website.

Here’s a full list of the hospital rankings in Texas U.S. News.

HOSPITAL RANKING Houston Methodist Hospital 1 University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center 2 Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center 3 Baylor University Medical Center 4 Memorial Hermann – Texas Medical Center 5 Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Temple 5 Memorial Hermann Greater Heights Hospital 7 St. David’s Medical Center 8 Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital 9 Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin 9 Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center 9 CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler 9 Methodist Hospital 13 Parkland Health & Hospital System 14 Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas 14 Baptist Medical Center 16 Methodist Dallas Medical Center 16 Medical City Dallas 16 Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth 16 Covenant Medical Center 16 St. David’s South Austin Medical Center 21 Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth 21 University Medical Center 21 BSA Hospital, LLC 24 South Texas Health System 25 Corpus Christi Medical Center 25 U.S. News 2022-2023 BEST Hospitals rankings

Texas has one hospital that made the top 20 nationwide — Houston Methodist Hospital, which came in at No. 15. The top hospital in the entire country, according to U.S. News, is Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

U.S. News explained the hospitals are ranked based off their performance in different specialties like cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, geriatrics and psychiatry. Different procedures and conditions are weighed as well, including back surgery, heart bypass surgery, diabetes and kidney failure.