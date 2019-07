WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)- Beth Chapman, 51, wife of Duane “Dog” Chapman, died Wednesday after a long battle with cancer.

Chapman appeared along with her husband, “Dog”, for years on the iconic show, “Dog the Bounty Hunter”.

Beth died at a Honolulu hospital, days after being placed in a medically induced coma.

Chapman was diagnosed with stage II throat cancer in 2017 but announced last November that it had returned.

Chapman said she had stopped chemo in May on Mother’s Day.