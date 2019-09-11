U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke, D-El Paso, speaks at a town hall event at the Grand Texan Hotel and Convention Center Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, in Midland, Texas. O’Rourke, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. Senate and incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz will face off in the general election in November. (James Durbin/Reporter-Telegram via AP)



EL PASO (KFDX/KJTL)－Wednesday, Beto O’Rourke became the first Democratic presidential candidate to launch an official account on social media dedicated exclusively to a Spanish-speaking audience, @BetoParaTodos.

Beto is committed to engaging every potential voter on the platforms and in the language they use, including the estimated 40 million people in the United States who speak Spanish at home.

@Beto_es will feature highlights of campaign activities, policy plans and priorities on a range of issues, as well as Beto’s own story as a fourth-generation Texan and how growing up in a border community has informed his vision for the country – all tailored to a Spanish-speaking audience.

The @BetoParaTodos account is a reflection of how Beto regularly engages with voters on the campaign trail in both English and Spanish. Particularly at a time when the Latinx community feels under attack, Beto feels it is important to reach out to the community to let them know that he stands with them.

This Twitter account fits into a broader set of campaign activities to meaningfully engage with the Latinx community, including prioritizing meeting with Latinx voters and immigrant communities in every state Beto visits and participating in Spanish-language interviews with media on the campaign trail.

Beto’s outreach to Latinx voters and his experience representing the city of El Paso, which is 81% Latino, has resonated with Latinx voters, as a Univision/University of Houston poll released on Tuesday showed Beto leading among Latinx voters in his home state of Texas by 7 points. Beto also announced endorsements from over 100 leaders across Texas, 42 of whom are members of the Latinx community.

Beto’s hometown of El Paso was recently the site of the deadliest attack on the Latinx community in recent U.S. history.

Beto understands that it is more important than ever to listen to the voices of the Latinx community and stand with them at this critical moment.