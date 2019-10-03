1  of  3
Breaking News
Oklahoma granted REAL ID extension Amber Guyger sentenced to 10 years for murdering neighbor Botham Jean Duncan student arrested after making alleged threats

Beyonce’s dad, Mathew Knowles, reveals his family was tested for breast cancer after his diagnosis

News
Posted: / Updated:

(FOX News) — Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyonce and Solange Knowles, revealed he has breast cancer.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, the 67-year-old sat down with Michael Strahan to discuss his diagnosis, his treatment and the implications for his family.

He hopes speaking out will bring awareness that men can also be diagnosed and urge them to get tested. “I’m hoping by me coming here today, speaking out, letting folks know that you can survive this. But it has to be early detection. And I can’t overemphasize the word early,” he said.

Knowles revealed he underwent surgery at the end of July and is feeling “really good.”

But he will continue with preventative measures. “I am going to get the second breast removed in January because I want to do anything I can to reduce the risk.”

“We use the words ‘cancer-free,’ but medically there’s no such thing as ‘cancer-free.’ There’s always a risk… my kids have a 50 to 70 percent chance of getting the BRCA mutation and breast cancer. That’s male or female. We used to think this was only an issue for women, but this is male or female,” he added.

October is also breast cancer awareness month.

Knowles is most noted for managing Beyonce’s early career as a part of the group Destiny’s Child until they broke up in 2006.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Recent Videos

Border Report Brownsville

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Brownsville"

Border Report McAllen KFDX

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report McAllen KFDX"

Border Report Columbus El Paso

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Columbus El Paso"

Border Report Alpine

Thumbnail for the video titled "Border Report Alpine"

Brite Ranch

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brite Ranch"

13th district court candidates

Thumbnail for the video titled "13th district court candidates"

Birthdays 10-3-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Birthdays 10-3-19"

salvage yard accident

Thumbnail for the video titled "salvage yard accident"

Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. James Frank to seek reelection in 2020 race"

Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coffee with a Cop 2019 served connection to officers, community members"

Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two more babies born in Dallas following uterine transplants"

What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily

Thumbnail for the video titled "What the Tech: Shopping at Zulily"
Get FREE Text Alerts
Report It

Latest News

More Local News