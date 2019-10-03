Beyonce’s dad, Mathew Knowles, reveals his family was tested for breast cancer after his diagnosis

(FOX News) — Mathew Knowles, the father of Beyonce and Solange Knowles, revealed he has breast cancer.

In an interview with “Good Morning America” on Wednesday, the 67-year-old sat down with Michael Strahan to discuss his diagnosis, his treatment and the implications for his family.

He hopes speaking out will bring awareness that men can also be diagnosed and urge them to get tested. “I’m hoping by me coming here today, speaking out, letting folks know that you can survive this. But it has to be early detection. And I can’t overemphasize the word early,” he said.

Knowles revealed he underwent surgery at the end of July and is feeling “really good.”

But he will continue with preventative measures. “I am going to get the second breast removed in January because I want to do anything I can to reduce the risk.”

“We use the words ‘cancer-free,’ but medically there’s no such thing as ‘cancer-free.’ There’s always a risk… my kids have a 50 to 70 percent chance of getting the BRCA mutation and breast cancer. That’s male or female. We used to think this was only an issue for women, but this is male or female,” he added.

October is also breast cancer awareness month.

Knowles is most noted for managing Beyonce’s early career as a part of the group Destiny’s Child until they broke up in 2006.