Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy Carter, narrates audiobook empowering “Hair Love” story

News

by: Rachel Estrada

Posted: / Updated:

Blue Ivy Carter, Getty Images.

HOUSTON (CW39) Native Houstonian, Beyonce has featured her daughter in much of her work. Blue Ivy Carter, 8, has appeared on her mom’s songs and videos. She’s even won a BET Award.

Now the young girl is carving out a career of her own. She has narrated the audio book version of “Hair Love,” a story about a father learning to style his daughter’s hair.

The book’s creator Matthew Cherry posted a sample on Instagram Monday, with a short clip of the audio, writing: ‘Our Hair Love audiobook is live. Narrated by Blue Ivy Carter. Link in bio and available everywhere audiobooks are sold.’

Have a listen:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News