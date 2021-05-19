Bipartisan bill aimed invest in science, technology and create jobs

WASHINGTON D.C. (KFDX/KJTL) — A bipartisan bill aimed at boosting investments in scientific research and technology is moving forward in the U.S. Senate.

On Monday, by a vote of 86 to 11, senators passed the Endless Frontiers Act which would invest $100 billion into research and development of new technologies in an effort to compete with China.

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo says the bill has the potential to create thousands of jobs for people across the country as well as in Texas.

“The average Texan will benefit from these investments not only because we will be more secure. It’s a national security risk if we have to rely on China for all of these products but there will be higher paying jobs available for folks,” Raimondo said.

A house science subcommittee on research and technology is due to debate the bill as an amendment to the National Science Foundation Reauthorization Thursday.