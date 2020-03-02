Biden gains momentum as Buttigieg and Klobuchar drop out

(NBC News) — Joe Biden, riding a wave of momentum after his South Carolina primary win, effectively seized the party’s moderate lane in a sharp turnaround Monday, just a week after his candidacy seemed in danger of stalling.

“I’m very much alive because of you,” Biden told supporters.

Former rivals Amy Klobuchar and Pete Buttigieg both dropped out of the race within 24 hours of each other. Klobuchar is set to endorse Biden Monday night, the eve of Super Tuesday.

Buttigieg claimed a narrow victory in the Iowa caucus, but both he and Klobuchar failed to gain traction with the critical African American vote.

That group was key to Biden’s success in his resounding victory in South Carolina this weekend.

Biden now hopes to keep the energy going through Super Tuesday, when 14 states will vote, including California and Texas.

With hundreds of delegates at stake, the other candidates need to make a bold move to keep frontrunner Bernie Sanders from walking away with an insurmountable lead.

