Biden, Sanders cancel campaign events in Ohio amid coronavirus concerns

(AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is canceling a scheduled rally in Cleveland amid concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.





Mike Casca, a spokesman for the 78-year-old Vermont senator, says the campaign is canceling the event “Out of concern for public health and safety.” Sanders had been set to speak there as results from Democratic primary voting taking place in six states rolled in Tuesday night.

“We are heeding the public warnings from Ohio state officials, who have communicated concern about holding large, indoor events during the coronavirus outbreak,” Casca said. “Sen. Sanders would like to express his regret to the thousands of Ohioans who had planned to attend the event tonight.”

A Biden spokesman initially indicated that the former vice president’s own Cleveland rally would take place as scheduled in Cleveland, but his campaign released a statement moments later saying that it, too, was canceling.

Both events had been timed as results from six states voting Tuesday in the Democratic presidential primary would begin rolling in.