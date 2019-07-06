Biden says he was wrong in comments about segregationists

Former Vice President and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden addresses patrons and media during a visit to the Stonewall Inn, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, in New York. Biden paid a visit to the Stonewall Inn ahead of the 50th anniversary of an uprising that helped spark the gay rights movement. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

SUMTER, S.C. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday apologized for recent comments about working with segregationist senators in his early days in the U.S. Senate, saying he understands now his remarks could have been offensive to some.

“Was I wrong a few weeks ago?” Biden asked a mostly black audience of several hundred during the first day of a weekend visit to South Carolina. “Yes, I was. I regret it, and I’m sorry for any of the pain of misconception that caused anybody.”

Biden’s comments came as he and rival presidential candidate Kamala Harris were set to circle each other while campaigning Sunday in South Carolina, the first Southern state to vote in next year’s primary and a crucial proving ground for candidates seeking support of black Democrats. Biden defended his record on racial issues and reminded voters of his ties to former President Barack Obama, whose popularity in South Carolina remains high.