WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)—The November Election is just over a month away and there are several opportunities to meet your candidates before you cast your vote.

One of those is happening Thursday during this season’s last art walk. “Bike Wichita Falls” is hosting a unique approach to a traditional candidate forum. They’re hosting “Rhe Race” a unique bike challenge for the candidates.

Organizers say it’s not just another town hall.

It allows the candidates to hop on some bikes and have some friendly competition all while meeting their constituents.

“We’ll have 8 of the 11 candidates out here Thursday night at six right here at 8th Street Coffee House but the important part is that they’re open and willing to come down and show their support to the bike community which is huge, I don’t care if your bike is still sitting in your garage with two flat tires, the part that makes it important is that they are coming out and open to hearing suggestions and know that it’s an important part of our community,” Bike Wichita Falls Organizer Becky Raeke said.

It’s all happening at Thursday’s final art walk of the season in downtown Wichita Falls get outside “8th Street Coffee House”.

