1  of  4
Breaking News
No new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Comanche Co., southern Oklahoma counties Total number of recovered COVID-19 cases reaches 15 in Wichita Co., no new cases confirmed Total COVID-19 case number jumps to 57 in Comanche Co. after five more cases confirmed Montague Co. announces sixth COVID-19 case
Live Now:
DAILY CORONAVIRUS UPDATE:
1  of  14
Closings & Delays
2020 US National Art Battle Championship in Wichita Falls CAJUN FEST 2020 Child Support Dockets El Mejicano Restaurant & Cantina Family Fun Zone Fingerprinting Wichita County Sheriff's Office Henrietta & Clay County Chamber of Commerce Hospice of Wichita Falls Lamar Baptist Church Pickin For Veterans Red Door Senior Center Southside Youth Senter The Museum of North Texas History Urban Air

Bill Cosby could be released from prison, put under house arrest due to coronavirus

News

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

SKIPPACK TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (KETK) – Convicted sexual predator and disgraced actor Bill Cosby could be released from prison and put under house arrest due to the coronavirus.

Last week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf issued an executive order to release non-violent elderly inmates with underlying health conditions.

Cosby, who is blind, relies on others to get around, which his defense team says put him at a higher risk of contracting the virus.

His attorneys are waiting to see if he was selected before filing a petition.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Report It

Latest News

More Local News