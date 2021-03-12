Bill would create statewide guidelines for gun safety education program in school districts

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Kansas lawmakers are moving quickly to try and get a new gun safety bill passed. The new proposal aims to teach students about gun safety.

It would require the Kansas State Board of Education to create curriculum guidelines for a gun safety education program. Local school boards would have the option to teach it in their district.

It could start as early as kindergarten. It would be based on the National Rifle Association’s Eddie Eagle GunSafe program.

Older students could be offered the training, or the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks, and Tourism’s hunter education program.

Some people don’t like that the proposal specifically can use instruction from a private organization like the NRA. They also wanted the proposal to be debated in greater length. But supporters said this needs to pass to prevent accidents from happening.

“Doing something that would help further our Kansas community across the state, no matter what your constituency is, with training on how to properly engage a firearm as a child,” Wichita Representative Patrick Penn said. “Very simply the concept is, stop, don’t touch, run away, tell an adult, that’s pretty much the standard, so if people can’t get behind that, okay.”

Penn said this still leaves it up to local officials to decide if they want to have the training in place.

“It’s not a mandate,” Penn said. “We’re not directing the schools to do anything.”

The bill now heads to the House floor for a full vote.