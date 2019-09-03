Billy Clinton Brown plea deal agreement

BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett man has agreed to a plea deal in connection to an aggravated robbery in June.

32-year-old Billy Clinton Brown was set to plea last Friday, but it has been reset. The plea agreement states Brown will plead to a lesser charge of robbery for a 10-year prison sentence. Charges for forgery and theft will be dropped.

Brown and 32-year-old Ashley Bilyeu were charged in June with aggravated robbery, and Brown had an additional charge of unauthorized use of a vehicle for which he will be given credit for jail time to complete his plea.

Wichita falls police say they went to the 100 block of North Beverly for a burglary report, and the resident there told police Bilyeu came to his house with a man he didn’t know, and the man suddenly hit him in the head with a flashlight.

He said Brown then stood over him while Bilyeu went into his bedroom, and they took his keys, wallet, phone, and car.

Police say they found both suspects along with the car at the Sleepwell Motel on Iowa park road. They also found a large metal flashlight.

Officers say Bilyeu said she went to the home to make a drug deal, but they couldn’t agree to a deal.

Bilyeu remains jailed on the aggravated robbery charge.