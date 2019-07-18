Birmingham officer shot multiple times; suspect dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham Police officer was admitted into surgery at UAB following an officer-involved shooting downtown at 6:53 p.m. Wednesday.

Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith says a suspect in a convenience store robbery shot a responding officer multiple times. The fleeing suspect further engaged other responding officers, who returned fire, fatally striking the suspect.

The wounded officer has been identified as 35-year-old Officer Cullen Stafford, an 8-year veteran of the Birmingham Police Department. The officer turns 36 years old Thursday. Another officer who suffered a “severe fall” was also hospitalized.

Police established a large perimeter around the scene at 25th Street and 5th Avenue North, cordoning off several blocks. Multiple officers and units, as well as the Alabama Bureau of Investigation (SBI), were on the scene.

Shortly after 10 p.m., Birmingham Police Sgt. Johnny Williams told CBS 42 that Officer Stafford’s surgery “went as expected.” He will require more surgeries in the future.

