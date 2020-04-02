1  of  5
Birmingham police officer buys food for homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

News

by: Nicholas Erebia

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: City of Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Birmingham police officer shows an act of compassion and kindness towards a group of homeless people during one of her patrols this week.

Officer Jeanette Prince was out patrolling Birmingham’s Southside community when she noticed a group of homeless people outside of a church. While Officer Prince was talking to the group, she learned that the church has not been able to do its breakfast feeding for the homeless.

That’s when Officer Prince decided to take it upon her self to drive to McDonald’s, buy food and drinks for the homeless, and hand them out herself.

When a passerby wanted to take a picture of the act of kindness, the officer said she was “simply doing her job.”

According to a post made by the city of Birmingham’s Facebook page, Officer Prince has been with the Birmingham Police Department for 18 years.

