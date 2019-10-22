Bizarre Escape: Man steals ambulance after escaping dog cage

OHIO (NBC News) — An Ohio man is recovering after being held captive in a dog cage and stealing an ambulance to get help, authorities say.

Police have one man in custody and believe others are involved.

The situation unfolded during the weekend in Clearcreek Township.

Clearcreek Township firefighters had just returned to the firehouse from a run when they saw that a back window had been smashed and one of their ambulances was gone.

“It was just a short time later we received a call from Dayton police that the ambulance had been recovered at Dayton Children’s at the main campus, and they had a suspect that they were talking to,” said Clearcreek police Sgt. Wallace Stacy.

After talking to the 22-year-old victim, Stacy said it appeared he wasn’t a suspect but a victim.

The Cincinnati man said he was held captive in a house across from the fire house and “terrorized and assaulted” by Christopher Edwards, a tenant in the home. The victim said others assisted Edwards. The victim said he was also “restrained and harbored in a dog cage.”

