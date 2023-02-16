WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) – Located in Big Blue, on the tenth floor, when you take a left down the hallway you’ll stumble upon this inviting doorstep.

“This is some of our custom artwork, we also do commission work as well.”

EJ Johnson is the owner and design creator of Da’Maab Sauce Shop

“We have some village wear here as well,” Johnson.

After pursuing music for 20 years in Dallas, Johnson knew his passion for art was his true calling when he and his wife moved to Wichita Falls.

“When I got back into art, I already had a vinyl machine and I started doing merch, started doing t-shirts, and it just went from t-shirts into jackets, into just trying to expand and broaden my horizons, and it just turned into something that brought me peace and serenity,” Johnson said.

Johnson says his art is inspired by things he loved as a child, and his ethnic background, but also challenges himself as an artist to provide products inclusive for everyone.

“Just so people can have their own identity, I know some people may like brown-? some people may like horror, like Stephen King, I try to not keep it one-sided, but just a wide variety, some people might gravitate to a jacket, some might gravitate to the next,” Johnson said.

Regardless of the variety of products the store offers, johnson wants everyone to know that each piece made, is a piece of history, something being a black-owned business, is important to share.

“This town needs some diversity, and I feel like we bring that, it just inspires others, we may have some ways in this town, but as I said, as people see you, many people get more comfortable within your skin to do right by themselves, to be motivated, gain encouragement, to step outside the box, think outside the box,” Johnson said.

Encouraging others to think outside the box through artwork and clothing.

Johnson says his business will be out promoting its products at events in the upcoming weeks,

