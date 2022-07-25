WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The competition between Team Franklinville and Team Sporter is still going strong as the Blood Battle continues Monday at Sheppard Air Force Base.

The Blood Battle is a contest between Morning Anchors Jaron Spor and Carney Porter and Evening Anchors Darrell Franklin and Lauren Linville to see which team can rally the most blood donors for the Texas Blood Institute by July 28, 2022.

TBI officials said blood supplies have been critically low since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and donors are needed now more than ever to ensure there’s a sufficient supply of blood on hand for those who may need it.

RELATED: List of all donation locations during Blood Battle

Today, you can head on over to Building 1950 at Sheppard Air Force Base between 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. to donate.

When you arrive to donate, make sure to tell the TBI representative gathering your information which team you’re donating for between the Morning Team and the Evening Team.

For details on how you can donate to the Texas Blood Institute, visit their Facebook page.