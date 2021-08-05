Blue Alert issued for man considered ‘armed and dangerous’, allegedly shot Corpus Christi police officer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A Blue Alert has been issued for a murder suspect who allegedly fired a weapon at Corpus Christi police and wounded an officer.

Corpus Christi Police say the suspect – identified as 20-year-old Joshua Powell – is considered armed and dangerous, and is wanted for attempted capital murder. Powell is 5’8″, and weighs approximately 155 pounds.

Officers were dispatched to a call Wednesday afternoon on the 5900 block of Weber for a disturbance in progress. During the investigation, Powell started shooting at the officers. Police say an officer was struck multiple times, and suffered severe injuries.

Powell was last seen driving a green 1999 model Buick Regal, with Texas license plate CSC1880. If you have any information regarding Powell’s whereabouts, you are urged to call 9-1-1.

(Courtesy: Texas DPS)

The wounded lawman has been identified as Senior Officer Manuel Dominguez, a 20-year veteran of the police department. Dominguez is reportedly in stable condition.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Officer Dominguez and his family as he recovers from his injuries,” the department wrote on its Facebook page.

Sources: Texas Department of Public Safety, Corpus Christi Police Department